Taoiseach Simon Harris announced as special guest for Wexford's Kennedy Summer School

Taoiseach Simon Harris has been announced as a special guest for the 2024 Kennedy Summer School.

The Kennedy Summer School is an annual festival of Irish and American politics, history and culture held annually in New Ross, Co Wexford. It is in honour of the town's likes to former US president John F Kennedy.

The chair of the Kennedy Summer School Eileen Dunne said she is ‘honoured’ to announce that the Taoiseach is the special guest for this year's Noel Whelan Interview.

The Noel Whelan Interview is billed as a highlight of the 2024 Kennedy Summer School programme. The interview will take place on Friday, August 30th at 6 pm at St Michael’s Theatre.

Making the announcement, Ms Dunn said: “We are honoured to announce that Taoiseach Simon Harris will join our stellar programme of guests for the annual Kennedy Summer School in New Ross. The Noel Whelan interview slot is always one that is broadly anticipated, so we are particularly delighted to welcome An Taoiseach for the occasion this year.”

The public interview with Mr Harris commemorates the founder of the Kennedy Summer School, Noel Whelan. Over the years, Mr Whelan conducted a number of one-to-one interviews with key figures in Irish political and cultural life.

The Kennedy Summer School continues this tradition in his honour while also taking the opportunity to explore themes that remind and draw from Mr Whelan's life and interests. The Taoiseach will be in conversation with Kennedy Summer School Director, Sinéad McSweeney. Noel and Sinéad’s son, Séamus Whelan, will introduce the session.

'Fireside chat'

Ahead of the interview, Sinéad McSweeney said: “I’m very much looking forward to what will be a fireside chat with the Taoiseach. This is an opportunity to discuss his life and times in politics and his priorities as Taoiseach in the period ahead.”

Director of the Kennedy Summer School Brian Murphy said: “Each year the Noel Whelan interview welcomes a high-profile guest and it is hosted in honour of the founder of the Kennedy Summer School. Noel Whelan. It is a special and significant slot on our programme - we know that Noel would also be delighted to see our Taoiseach take to the chair for this event.”

This year marks the 61st anniversary of President John F Kennedy's historic visit to New Ross and his ancestor's homestead at Dunganstown, in Co Wexford.

The 2024 Kennedy Summer School takes place from August 29th to 31st and will see a host of writers, journalists, politicians, strategists and more take to the stage for a series of panels and discussions.

Former RTÉ pundit Eamon Dunphy, former Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, former taoiseach Enda Kenny, Newstalk journalist Ciara Kelly, RTÉ stalwart Bryan Dobson, the British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, the Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Fraser, Dr Laura Barberena who has made political ads for the Clintons and Barack Obama, Alan Tierney, Mandy Johnston, Sarah Carey, Dr Mark Henry, Hugh O’Connell, Elaine Loughlin, Grainne Ni Aodha, Sean O’Rourke and many more are joining the 2024 events.

For further details and tickets for the 2024 events see www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255.

