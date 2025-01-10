Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Taoiseach to get update on Holyhead port reopening today

Taoiseach to get update on Holyhead port reopening today
Cars driving on to Stena Line ferry at Holyhead Port. Image: Alamy
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Taoiseach is to get an update today on the ongoing impact of the closure of Holyhead Port in Wales.

Simon Harris will speak later with the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan.

Ferry services at the port have been suspended since Storm Darragh at the start of December.

The port operator, Stena Line, has now confirmed a partial reopening of the Port of Holyhead on the 16th of January.

Advertisement

Reporting by Cliodhna O'Dwyer

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ireland's favourite Tesco Meal Deal revealed

 By Rachael Dunphy
Kilkenny News 2

Kilkenny Gardaí rescue group of abandoned puppies

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Role of stay-at-home parent valued at €57,000 a year

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement