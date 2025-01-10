Taoiseach to get update on Holyhead port reopening today

The Taoiseach is to get an update today on the ongoing impact of the closure of Holyhead Port in Wales.

Simon Harris will speak later with the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan.

Ferry services at the port have been suspended since Storm Darragh at the start of December.

The port operator, Stena Line, has now confirmed a partial reopening of the Port of Holyhead on the 16th of January.



