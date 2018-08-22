Taxes, drink driving laws and changing habits blamed for closure of 20% of pubs since 2005

22 August 2018

Heavy duty taxes, drink driving laws and changing drinking habits are being blamed for the closure of a fifth of our pubs since 2005.

The Drinks Industry Groups says the current tax regime favours off-licences.

Rural pubs have been the worst hit with Cork losing a quarter of its public houses.

Ollie Hayes, a pub owner in Moneygall in County Offaly said: “People are afraid to drive buts sure look the law has to be abided by.

“The cost of drink and the duty on drink, I mean a lot of people say we’re overcharging in the pub, but the amount of duty on a drinking is quite high.”

