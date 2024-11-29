Taxi driver who faced losing licence over 'cash only' service agrees to set up card payments

A 68-year-old taxi driver who faced losing his license after 40 years over his refusal to accept card payments has agreed to set up a card payment system.

Willie Wyse from Onslow Gardens in Cork city appeared before the District Court in relation to the matter.

The taxi driver stopped taking card payment in 2010 following the financial crash, when he closed his bank account because he no longer trusted banks.

He last appeared before the court in September for an appeal against the revoking of his taxi license.

Judge Mary Dorgan adjourned the matter for the state to consider the proportionality of revoking a taxi license when there are regulations in place to deal with any breaches.

At this most recent appearance the court heard Willie Wyse who still does not have a bank account has agreed to allow passengers to pay through a ‘Sum-Up’ card reader system.

Judge Dorgan again reminded him that if he won the lottery the money would end up in his wife’s account.

Speaking outside court, he said after 48 years together, he would prefer to have his wife than any lotto win.

Reporting by Jamie O Hara

