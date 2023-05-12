Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted "kissing" on date night

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been reportedly spotted kissing amid romance rumours.

On Thursday the pair appeared to enjoy a date at Casa Cipriani in New York City, where “they sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” an eyewitness told Page Six, adding that neither of them had ordered food while they were “cuddling and kissing”

The source said they left the hotel shortly afterwards “holding hands” under an umbrella to keep their privacy.



Matty, who fronts British band The 1975, was first linked to the global star in 2014 when she attended his concert in LA and rumours have been circulating recently that the pair have rekindled their romance after her shock split from her British actor beau Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

Advertisement

Earlier this month rumours that the couple were dating was first reported with source telling The Sun: "It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn't work out."

The source clarified there was no crossover with her British actor ex Joe.

Advertisement

Over the weekend Matt Healy made a surprise appearance at the Nashville performance of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and according to the Sun "they each said ‘I love you’ in videos"

Swift had also sung two 1975 numbers at their London gig in February.