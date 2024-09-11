Taylor Swift declares support for Kamala Harris in US election race

Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris in the US presidential election race.

The superstar says the Democrat candidate 'fights for the rights and causes' she believes in, and says America can 'accomplish so much more' led by 'calm not chaos.'

The singer's announcement to her 283 million Instagram followers came in the minutes after a televised debate with Donald Trump.

She also referenced a recent AI incident, which falsely saw her endorsing Trump in the campaign.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.

"It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she said.

During the debate, Trump and Kamala Harris have accused each other of lying around the economy, migration, guns and foreign policy.

The two US presidential hopefuls met and shook hands.

Trump has repeated claims - denied by authorities - of immigrants eating pets in Ohio, while Harris the current US Vice President defended abortion rights.

