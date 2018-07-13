TD calls for parents to be able to share maternity leave

There are calls for parents to be able to share maternity leave.

Currently, mothers get 26 weeks maternity while fathers can take two weeks of paternity.

Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin believes a more balanced system is needed.

Her comments come after the party introduced a bill in the Dáil yesterday which would allow parents to share maternity leave.

Deputy O’Loughlin says it is important to start the conversation.

She said:

“Parents are the better judges of what is best for them and for their children and allowing them the flexibility to share that in whatever proportion or ratio suits them would really be a good thing.”

