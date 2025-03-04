Play Button
TDs claim over half a million in expenses for December despite Dáil sitting once

Leinster House, Dail Eireann, Kildare St Dublin which houses the Irish National Parliament. Image: Alamy
Ellen Butler
Ellen Butler
TDs claimed over half a million euro in expenses in the first month of the Dáil term.

The annual Parliamentary Standard Allowance is paid to members of the Oireachtas on a monthly basis, and split between travel and accommodation costs and office costs.

TDs claimed more than €567,000  in the first month of the new Dáil term, despite sitting just once on December 18th to elect Verona Murphy as Ceann Comhairle.

Cork South-West TD Michael Collins claimed the most for the month, at €4,534, followed by fellow constituency TD Holly Cairns and Kerry's Healy-Rae brothers, at almost €4,479 each.

Dublin-based TDs Jim O'Callaghan and Eoin Ó Broin, as well as Gillian Toole and Aisling Dempsey from Meath, waived the travel and accommodation allowance.

The figures, released by the Houses of the Oireachtas, also show senators claimed €126,000 in expenses in December, despite the Seanad not sitting between November and February.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com

