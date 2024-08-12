Play Button
News

Team Ireland to return to major homecoming celebrations today

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, Stade de France, Paris, France 11/8/2024 Members of Team Ireland during the closing ceremony Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Aoife Kearns
The most successful Irish team to ever compete at an Olympic games will return home to a warm welcome today.

Team Ireland - and their haul of seven medals - are due at Dublin airport this morning, and will then be whisked into the city centre for a civic reception on O'Connell Street.

The free public event starts at the GPO at 12.30, however, traffic restrictions will be in place around the city from 9.30 am.

Buses will be diverted from O'Connell Street from 10 am, Luas Green line suspended between Dominic St and St. Stephens Green until 10 tonight.

Luas Red Line will also be suspended between Smithfield and The Point from half 9 this morning until 10 tonight.

Kevin Keane from the Olympic Federation of Ireland says the team will be happy to get home.

"They will be landing in Dublin Airport a little after 11am.

"They have the honour of being invited to a civic reception by Dublin City Council outside the GPO.

"They will appear onstage, [no doubt] extremely happy to get home after what has been Ireland's most successful Olympics," he said.

Among this year's medallists, was Clonmel's Daire Lynch, who secured bronze alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle in the men's double scull competition.

A homecoming celebration has been organized for the Olympic bronze medallist at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel, on Wednesday, August 14, at 6 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news and sport on our website, beat102103.com.

