Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Ted Baker to close all of its stores

Ted Baker to close all of its stores
Ted Baker Grafton Street: Photo Google Maps
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ted Baker is closing all of its stores here from today.

More than 500 jobs are at risk as the retailer shuts its 31 remaining stores in Ireland and the UK, while the website has already been pulled.

It comes after the holding company behind the fashion chain in the UK collapsed.

Arnold Dillon, Director of Retail Ireland, says it's part of a bigger issue facing retailers at the minute:

Advertisement

"I think a lot of retailers across the country are facing very challenging conditions.

"So last month, July retail sales were down 2% on last year but when you drill into that - clothing and fashion sales were down 6%.

The market hasn't fully recovered from real acute cost-of-living pressures that we saw last year and footfall remains a concern in many areas," he said.

The company Ted Baker has been operating since 1988 and was founded by Ray Kelvin.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Waterford FC's Darragh Leahy cleared for Derry City league clash

 By Odhrán Johnson
Waterford News 2

292 homes to be built at former Waterford Crystal Leisure Centre site

 By Aoife Kearns
Tipperary News 3

Man (50s) hospitalised following Cashel crash

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement