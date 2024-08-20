Ted Baker to close all of its stores

Ted Baker is closing all of its stores here from today.

More than 500 jobs are at risk as the retailer shuts its 31 remaining stores in Ireland and the UK, while the website has already been pulled.

It comes after the holding company behind the fashion chain in the UK collapsed.

Arnold Dillon, Director of Retail Ireland, says it's part of a bigger issue facing retailers at the minute:

Advertisement

"I think a lot of retailers across the country are facing very challenging conditions.

"So last month, July retail sales were down 2% on last year but when you drill into that - clothing and fashion sales were down 6%.

The market hasn't fully recovered from real acute cost-of-living pressures that we saw last year and footfall remains a concern in many areas," he said.

The company Ted Baker has been operating since 1988 and was founded by Ray Kelvin.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.