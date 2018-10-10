Gardaí arrested a teenager last night after a paramedic was assaulted and threatened with a knife at a house on the southside of Cork city.

The 16-year-old boy, who had been treated for a suspected overdose moments earlier, was detained under the provisions of the Public Order Act and was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station.

A garda spokesman confirmed this morning that the teenager has since been released without charge and garda enquiries are ongoing.

The incident occurred in the Elm Close housing estate in Mahon around midnight after paramedics were called to assist an unconscious teenager.

When the boy came round after treatment, an altercation occurred and a struggle ensued after which the boy and one of the paramedics fell down the stairs.

The paramedic suffered bruises to his ribs during the incident.

The paramedics were then threatened with a knife and they requested garda backup.

Gardaí from Blackrock responded, followed by gardaí from Anglesea St, and they arrested the teenager at the scene.

The garda spokesman said a file will now be prepared for the Garda National Juvenile Office.

