Gardaí from Ronanstown have seized drugs with an estimated value of €140,000 and arrested a man during an operation in west Dublin.
A teenager has been caught with more than €50,000 worth of cocaine.
The 18-year-old was arrested after he was stopped and searched by officers in the Collinstown Park area this morning.
He is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
In a follow up search of a house in the Ronanstown area, MDMA worth more than €90,000 was seized.
Gardaí say investigations are on-going.
