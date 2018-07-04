A teenager has been arrested this morning after he was found hiding in the hotpress of a house where a burglary had been reported.

Gardaí were alerted at 6am to reports that a burglary was ongoing at a house in Cobh in Co Cork.

They were on the scene quickly in the College Court Estate, in the College Manor area of the town.

Gardaí entered the house and during the course of a search of the premises, they arrested a man in his late teens at the scene.

It is understood he was found hiding in the hotpress upstairs.

He was brought to Cobh Garda Station where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Share it:













Don't Miss