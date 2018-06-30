A teenager has been arrested after a brick was thrown through a window of one of Dublin’s most iconic gay bars.

The attack happened on the eve of the Pride Festival which is taking place in the city today.

A rock with homophobic language was fired into Panti Bar on Capel Street at around 11pm last night.

Gardai arrested a boy in his late teens shortly after the incident and he is being questioned at Store Street garda station.

No one was injured in the incident.

– Digital Desk

