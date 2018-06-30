A teenager has been arrested after a brick was thrown through a window of one of Dublin’s most iconic gay bars.

A brick thrown through Pantibar’s window just now. No one hurt.

It says in Irish “FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND” But we are Ireland Happy Pride everyone. It’s going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy.

Be thankful for it, cos some people have neither pic.twitter.com/AQe2YwXpvY — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 29, 2018

The attack happened on the eve of the Pride Festival which is taking place in the city today.

A rock with homophobic language was fired into Panti Bar on Capel Street at around 11pm last night.

Gardai arrested a boy in his late teens shortly after the incident and he is being questioned at Store Street garda station.

No one was injured in the incident.

Word of advice: never return to the scene of the crime.

Brick tosser already caught – by bar manager Shane and bouncer Aaron while he was running from the cops! Idiot already arrested.

Young closet… sorry… I mean young guy. 😄

Why’d he do it?

“I don’t fuckin like dem” etc — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 29, 2018

