Teen due in Kilkenny Court this morning in relation to theft of vehicles

A teenager is due in court to face charges in relation to the theft of a number of vehicles.

Three male youths were arrested as part of an investigation into a number of thefts in the Eastern Region.

Two were released without charge pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The third is due before Kilkenny District Court this morning.

According to Breaking News, the teenager is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Weekend Arrests

Gardaí in the Naas District conducted an operation targeting persons suspected of being involved in the theft of vehicles on Saturday May 20th.

A vehicle, which was recently reported as stolen, was observed travelling on the M7.

A managed containment operation was put in place with assistance from Gardaí in Carlow.

The vehicle was located a short time later on the N80.

Two male teenage youths were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co. Carlow.

A second vehicle, which was recently reported as stolen, was observed travelling in the Newbridge area and failed to stop for Gardaí.

The vehicle was discovered abandoned a short distance away.

Two male teenagers, one of which is under 18, were arrested in the vicinity and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.

All four teenagers remain detained at this time.

The two stolen vehicles were recovered by investigating Gardaí and are subject to a technical examination.

