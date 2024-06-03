Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Five teens injured, one critical, following overnight collision

Five teens injured, one critical, following overnight collision
Garda accident scene, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A teenager is in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Mayo in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 4am on the N5 at Deerpark near Swinford.

The occupants of the car, five males all in their teens, were taken from the scene by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Advertisement

An examination by forensic collision investigators will be carried out on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

 

Advertisement

By Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Accreditation scheme opens for firms supporting menopausal employees

 By Beat News
News 2

Man (85) arrested following sudden death of woman

 By Beat News
News 3

Cooler weather in store after bank holiday high of 21 degrees

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement