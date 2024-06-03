Five teens injured, one critical, following overnight collision

A teenager is in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Mayo in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 4am on the N5 at Deerpark near Swinford.

The occupants of the car, five males all in their teens, were taken from the scene by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

An examination by forensic collision investigators will be carried out on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

