Teen killed in Tipperary road traffic collision

Teen killed in Tipperary road traffic collision
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was killed in a road traffic collision in Co. Tipperary.

The single-vehicle crash happened early yesterday morning.

The collision happened in the Dundrum area shortly after 6 o'clock yesterday morning at the R505 and R661 junction.

There were three occupants in the car – a man in his 30s and two teenagers.

All three were taken to University Hospital Limerick, where one of the teenagers passed away.

The man in his 30s, meanwhile, is in critical condition.

The road was closed to allow forensic collision investigators to carry out an examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward, particularly those with dash cams who were in the area between 5 and 6:30 am yesterday.

The Nitty Gritty

