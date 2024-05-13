Play Button
Teenage boy dies in drowning incident in Co Kildare

Teenage boy dies in drowning incident in Co Kildare
Photo: Collins
Beat News
A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in the Grand Canal in Co Kildare.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Ardclough and Celbridge shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday evening, after the boy got into difficulty in the Grand Canal.

His body was recovered from the water a short time later.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements are being made for a postmortem examination.

By James Cox

