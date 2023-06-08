Teenage cyclist dies after colliding with pillar

A teenage cyclist has died after colliding with a pillar in Dublin last night.

It happened in the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght at around half ten.

The teenager was seriously injured following the collision, and later died at Tallaght University Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved and a technical exam of the scene took place yesterday evening.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght yesterday evening between 10pm and 10.45pm and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

