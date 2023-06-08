Play Button
Teenage cyclist dies after colliding with pillar

Teenage cyclist dies after colliding with pillar
A Garda road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
A teenage cyclist has died after colliding with a pillar in Dublin last night.

It happened in the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght at around half ten.

The teenager was seriously injured following the collision, and later died at Tallaght University Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved and a technical exam of the scene took place yesterday evening.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in the Fortunestown Lane area, Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday evening, Wednesday 7th June 2023 at approximately 10.30pm.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators following the incident.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght yesterday evening between 10pm and 10.45pm and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.

