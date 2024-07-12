Play Button
Teenage girl dies after falling ill during football match in Louth

A teenage girl has died in Louth after falling ill during a soccer game.

It happened on Thursday evening in Termonfeckin. The North Eastern Football League has called off all games this weekend as a mark of respect to the family of the girl.

In a statement, Gardaí said: "Gardaí were notified of an incident where a female (aged in her teens) took ill in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, on Thursday 11th July 2024.

"She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co Louth, where she subsequently passed away."

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

