Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Teenager (15) missing from Kilkenny, gardaí concerned for her welfare

Teenager (15) missing from Kilkenny, gardaí concerned for her welfare
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from Kilkenny.

15-year-old Danielle Breen is missing from the Kilcreene area since Wednesday 24th of July.

She is described as being 4 foot 9 inches in height with a slight build, straight blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

It's understood Danielle usually wears glasses.

Advertisement

When last seen, Danielle was wearing a brown hooded top with a white crop top, grey leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Danielle's whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Paris prepares for an Olympics opening ceremony like no other on the River Seine

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Katy Perry ponders moving to London with Orlando Bloom during her ‘Brat summer’

 By Beat News
News 3

Court orders Carlow couple to pay €800,000 in damages to English businesswoman

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement