Teenager (15) missing from Kilkenny, gardaí concerned for her welfare

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from Kilkenny.

15-year-old Danielle Breen is missing from the Kilcreene area since Wednesday 24th of July.

She is described as being 4 foot 9 inches in height with a slight build, straight blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

It's understood Danielle usually wears glasses.

Advertisement

When last seen, Danielle was wearing a brown hooded top with a white crop top, grey leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Danielle's whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.