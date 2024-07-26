Teenager (15) missing from Kilkenny located "safe and well"

15-year-old Danielle Breen, who had been missing from the Kilcreene area since Wednesday, 24th of July, has been located "safe and well", according to Gardaí.

In a statement released by the Garda Press Office, the Gardaí thanked the media and public for their assistance.

"Danielle Breen has been located safe and well. No further media action is required. An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance."

