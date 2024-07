16-year-old Amber Martin was reported missing from Athy, County Kildare on July 23rd.

She is frequently known in the Kilkenny area.

'Amber Martin has been located safe and well. No further media action is required. An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.'

