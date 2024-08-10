Teenager (16) missing from Wexford located "safe and well"

16-year-old Makayla Brady, who had been missing from the Gorey, Co. Wexford since Monday, August 5, has been located "safe and well", according to Gardaí.

In a statement released by the Garda Press Office, the Gardaí thanked the media and public for their assistance.

"Makayla Brady (16) who was reported missing from Gorey, County Wexford since Monday 5th August 2024, has been located safe and well.

"Gardaí would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this matter."

