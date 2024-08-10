Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Teenager (16) missing from Wexford located "safe and well"

Teenager (16) missing from Wexford located "safe and well"
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

16-year-old Makayla Brady, who had been missing from the Gorey, Co. Wexford since Monday, August 5, has been located "safe and well", according to Gardaí.

In a statement released by the Garda Press Office, the Gardaí thanked the media and public for their assistance.

"Makayla Brady (16) who was reported missing from Gorey, County Wexford since Monday 5th August 2024, has been located safe and well.

"Gardaí would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this matter."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Disney reveals live-action Lilo and Stitch movie teaser

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 2

Peter Queally named as new Waterford Senior Hurling manager

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 3

Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley to celebrate birthday with Olympic final

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement