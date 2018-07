An 18-year-old teenager has been re-arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly.

He will appear before Drogheda District court tomorrow morning at 10am.

The teen was detained today in connection with the investigation and questioned at Drogheda garda station.

Cameron’s body was discovered in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer in Co Louth on May 26.

A post-mortem revealed the 18-year-old had been strangled.

– Digital Desk

