Teenager dies in hospital following stabbing incident

Teenager dies in hospital following stabbing incident
Ambulances outside Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, as the overcrowding crisis in Irish hospitals has reached new record proportions with more than 600 patients on trolleys.
Muireann Duffy

A 19-year-old male injured in a stabbing incident in Dublin on Thursday has died in hospital.

The deceased was seriously injured on Brookdale Avenue in Swords on Thursday evening.

He was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where his condition was described as critical.

Gardaí have since confirmed the teen was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old man appeared before Dublin District Court charged in connection with the incident.

He has been held in custody on €51,000 bail and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

Gardaí said no further information is available at this time.

