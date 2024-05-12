Teenager has part of each ear bitten off during assault

A teenager assaulted in Antrim had parts of both of his ears bitten off.

Police said the incident was reported at a licensed premises in the High Street area of the town shortly before 12.10 am on Sunday.

“During the incident, a man, aged in his late teens, had part of each ear bitten off and attended hospital for treatment to his injuries,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or has mobile phone footage.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting reference 21 of 12/05/24 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

By Rebecca Black, PA

