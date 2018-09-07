Teenager hospitalised after organised fight in Kilkenny

07 September 2018

A teenager has been hospitalised after an organised fight took place in Kilkenny.

The fight between two boys was filmed and has been widely shared on social media.

It happened near the Peace Park yesterday afternoon and Gardaí have launched an investigation.

One of the boys was taken to St Luke’s Hospital as a precaution, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The participants of the video have been identified by Gardaí.

