Teenager critical following serious two-car collision

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information following a serious two-car collision in Kesh, Co. Fermanagh last night.

The crash between a Silver Peugeot and a Blue Honda Accord occurred shortly after 6pm on the Letterboy Road.

Police, Northern Ireland Fire Service, Ambulance, and Air Ambulance services responded to the scene yesterday evening.

The driver of the Peugeot, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement

A 44-year-old man who was the driver of the Honda, is also being treated in hospital.

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened to all traffic .

The PSNI say their investigation is underway and they are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them, quoting reference number 1515 07/06/24.

By Beat News

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.