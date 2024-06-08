Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Teenager critical following serious two-car collision

Teenager critical following serious two-car collision
PSNI logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Paraic Fearon
Paraic Fearon
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information following a serious two-car collision in Kesh, Co. Fermanagh last night.

The crash between a Silver Peugeot and a Blue Honda Accord occurred shortly after 6pm on the Letterboy Road.

Police, Northern Ireland Fire Service, Ambulance, and Air Ambulance services responded to the scene yesterday evening.

The driver of the Peugeot, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement

A 44-year-old man who was the driver of the Honda, is also being treated in hospital.

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened to all traffic .

The PSNI say their investigation is underway and they are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them, quoting reference number 1515 07/06/24.

By Beat News

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Vote counting in local election to get under way at 9am

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul boxing match rescheduled

 By Beat News
Elections 2024 3

Polling stations close after vote in three elections

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement