Teenager in custody after man seriously injured in assault

Teenager in custody after man seriously injured in assault
A Garda station. Image: Alamy
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A teenager remains in Garda custody after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Cavan Town on Friday night.

The incident happened outside a public house on the Main Street just before midnight.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the assault and remains in a critical condition this afternoon.

He is being treated in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after he was transferred from Cavan General Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

A 17-year-old has since been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Louth/Cavan/Monaghan Division.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area of Cavan Town between 11 p.m. and midnight on Friday into Saturday morning and who may have any information to contact them.

Cavan Garda Station can be contacted on 049-4368800.

Reporting by Ronan Gargan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com. 

 

