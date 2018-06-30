By Niall Murray

Gardaí were investigating yesterday after a teen was taken to hospital with head injuries after reportedly being attacked with a hurley on a Co Cork beach.

While no official complaint had been made up to yesterday afternoon, An Garda Síochána confirmed that members attended the scene at Youghal’s Front Strand at around 7.40pm on Thursday.

The male teenager had been treated at the scene for a head injury and removed by ambulance to hospital.

It is understood that he had been hit with a hurley and gardaí said their inquiries into the matter were ongoing yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cork gardaí have also renewed an appeal for witnesses in relation to a suspected hit-and-run incident which left a 67-year-old man dead a fortnight ago.

Gardaí at Mallow want to hear from anyone who could help their investigation relating to the death of Alister Hines, whose body was found on the side of the road at Ballybane, Liscarroll, on the morning of Sunday, June 17.

“We would like to thank members of the public who have provided information to date and are again appealing to anyone with information to contact us,” said Garda Inspector Brian Goulding.

“We are particularly appealing to motorists who travelled on the road from Castlecor to John’s Bridge on the morning of the incident between 1am and 9.30am to come forward.”

The scene was the subject of a full forensic and technical examination after the discovery of Mr Hines, who lived locally and is survived by his wife Moira.

Mrs Hines found her husband’s body on the road after he failed to come home the previous night

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

This story originally appeared in the Irish Examiner

