A teenager has been injured in a shooting incident in Limerick City.

Gardaí say they are investigating the discharge of a firearm in the Ballinacurra-Weston area of Limerick last night.

It happened last night at around 8 o'clock and the teen has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is in a stable condition.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

