Teenagers have been disrupting traffic on the M50 in Dublin by attempting to run across lanes of traffic.

Dashcam footage shows a group of youngsters leaning into the outside lane of the motorway while trying to find a gap in the traffic flow to race across three lanes.

Conor Faughnan from the AA says it is very dangerous behaviour and needs to stop.

“We would just implore those involved, any of the young people involved, any of their parents, relatives, friends, please stop this behaviour.

“It is not appreciated just how dangerous this behaviour is.”

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss