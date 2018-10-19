Teens should be randomly breath tested before going to discos.

That’s just one recommendation from Judge James McNulty, after applications by three organisations seeking new licenses for discos in Cork.

The Irish Examiner reports the judge said the court cannot ignore reports that involved teenagers ‘in a distressed state’ from the consumption of excess alcohol at some discos.

He said organisers must supervise events and take all reasonable steps including CCTV use and random breathalyser testing to ensure the events are drug and alcohol free.

