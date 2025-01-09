Temperature dropped to -8 degrees overnight

Temperatures dropped to minus 8 degrees overnight as a status orange low temperature and ice warning remain in place.

The freezing temperature was recorded at Limerick Junction last night.

A status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place until 11 am this morning, Thursday.

Once the orange warning expires, the entire country will revert to a status yellow low temperature and ice warning.

A number of schools in the region have delayed their opening to ensure pupils and staff's safety when travelling.

Hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption are expected.

The status yellow warning expires tomorrow at midday.

