Temperatures set to exceed 30C again today as country sizzles

28 June 2018

By Eoin English and Evelyn Ring

The country continues to sizzle in the sun with temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees today and tomorrow.

Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said the best of the sunny weather would continue until Saturday before cooling off slightly.

“There was some rain expected on Sunday and that would have been welcomed by a lot of people but it does not look as if it going to happen now,” said Mr Eagleton.

“Temperatures could reach 30-plus today and tomorrow and we are expecting another warm and sunny day on Saturday.”

Mr Eagleton said the humidity — the amount of moisture in the air — was low, and that was helping to keep the weather more bearable at night.

“But if it was humid you would not be getting the temperatures we are experiencing at the moment,” he pointed out.

The meteorologist said it looked like it would get a bit cooler next week.

“On Sunday temperatures will start to drop back but they will start to rise again next week.

“It will be warm next week but not as warm as it has been towards the end of this week.”

Met Éireann’s status yellow high-temperature warning remains in place until 8pm tomorrow.

Parts of Leinster are officially suffering a drought during the current heatwave.

Farmers are worried they won’t be able to save enough fodder for next winter as they try to catch up with the wet spring this year.

Irish Water has said demand for water in the greater Dublin area remained “critically high” but there was some evidence that people were beginning to conserve water.

In many of Irish Water’s schemes around the country supply and demand is under pressure and the warm weather is exacerbating the situation.

Some areas in Athlone, Kilkenny, Longford, and north Dublin have experienced outages and restrictions and areas in Donegal, Galway, Limerick, and Mullingar have been identified as being at risk.

