Temperatures set to hit -3 in short cold snap

A spell of particularly cold weather is expected for Ireland at the start of the week, with nighttime temperatures falling as low as -3 degrees in parts of the country.

Met Éireann has warned temperatures will plummet on Monday night, with lows in the region of -3 to 2 degrees, bringing widespread frost.

Cloud☁️ will increase from the north early tonight & rain🌧️ will move down over Ulster, Connacht & N Leinster overnight. Heavy falls☔️ possible in parts of the east. Clear spells & showers🌧️ will continue to the south. Lows🌡️ of 2 to 6°C in light/moderate northerly breezes🍃. pic.twitter.com/e33VjHrfHz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 23, 2023

Cold conditions will hang around into Tuesday, but the night will be markedly warmer with lowest temperatures between 3 and 6 degrees.

The remainder of the week looks cloudy but dry, with spells of rain setting in on Wednesday and Thursday.

