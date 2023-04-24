Play Button
Temperatures set to hit -3 in short cold snap

date 2023-04-24

Temperatures set to hit -3 in short cold snap
A spell of particularly cold weather is expected for Ireland at the start of the week, with nighttime temperatures falling as low as -3 degrees in parts of the country.

Met Éireann has warned temperatures will plummet on Monday night, with lows in the region of -3 to 2 degrees, bringing widespread frost.

Cold conditions will hang around into Tuesday, but the night will be markedly warmer with lowest temperatures between 3 and 6 degrees.

The remainder of the week looks cloudy but dry, with spells of rain setting in on Wednesday and Thursday.

 

