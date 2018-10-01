Tesco to offer free online delivery service for pensioners

01 October 2018

Tesco has announced a new initiative which will offer free grocery deliveries for people aged over-65 when they shop online.

The service was launched today to coincide with International Day of Older Persons.

Tesco is the first retailer to implement such an initiative, with deliveries set to operate across the country six days a week from 3pm-7pm Monday-Saturday subject to a minimum spend of €50.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD welcomed the project, saying it was “a good example of combining technology with social good”.

“It is positive to see an age-friendly initiative that aims to assist older people across the country,” she said.

“This Tesco initiative will be great for older people, especially in rural areas. It also means that not having to spend time shopping gives people more time to spend in their communities.”

Ruairi Twomey, Marketing Director, Tesco Ireland said, “At Tesco, we believe that even the little things make all the difference so this new extension of our home delivery service helps older members of our community avail of free delivery of their weekly shopping.

“This will be highly beneficial especially as we enter the colder months. This way we can be sure older members of our community get the very best food in the manner most convenient to them.”

The Interim CEO of Age Action Ireland, Anna McCabe, said they were “really pleased” with the initiative, particularly at the start of Positive Ageing Week.

Tesco is the first supermarket chain in Ireland to provide this service which will have a real positive impact on the day-to-day lives of older people and offer much-needed convenience, especially for those with limited transport options or reduced mobility,” she said.

“It brings a welcome saving of time and money for older people as well as facilitating increased autonomy which is so important for all of us.”

Customers need to register for free deliveries by calling Freephone 1800 248 123. The customer service team will be available on the same number to help process online orders over the phone, and this line is available from Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm.

Customers will be required to verify their age upon receipt of their first delivery, and bus passes, a driver’s licence or a passport are acceptable forms of identification.

