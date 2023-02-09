Bumper year for borrowing as personal loans on the rise

We're borrowing more for holidays, weddings and education.

And for the first time, home improvement loans have surpassed those for shiny new cars.

The Banking and Payments Federation says lenders handed out €142 million euros in loans for nuptials, education and trips abroad in 2022.

Brian Hayes from the BPFI said the move away from Covid was a big driver ' I think people when they saw what happened in Covid they stood back from making decisions. When they saw the full yearly effect in terms of the withdrawal of restrictions I think they got more confidence in their own personal circumstances and also the future. We have seen this reflected in other aspects of lending right the way across the Irish economy.'