Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

The country's economy is looking strong.

The country's economy is looking strong.
Irish economy, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland's long-term credit rating has been upgraded by Fitch Ratings to 'AA'.

The Finance Minister Michael McGrath has welcomed the ratings outlook for Ireland's economy to stable.

Fitch cites Ireland’s strong fiscal performance and budgetary framework as key drivers of the upgrade of its credit rating to 'AA'.

Minister McGrath is welcoming the announcement, saying this is a welcome demonstration of the fundamental resilience of our economy and the success of this Government’s balanced and sustainable approach to budgetary policy.

Advertisement

He says the Irish economy is in a good place, and this is reflected in our public finances which remain, at least at the headline level, robust.

However, he says there are still vulnerabilities to address. The country's public finances remain exposed to volatile windfall corporation tax, paid by a small handful of highly profitable multinational firms.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Traffic plan for Tipp Offaly u20 All Ireland in Nowlan Park

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 2

Republic of Ireland swept aside by Sweden in Euro 2025 qualifier

 By Beat News
News 3

Beach strollers and wheelchairs available free of charge in Wexford

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement