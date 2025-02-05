The Dáil resumes today following row over speaking rights

The Dáil resumes today after a two week break following the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

Political events of the past fortnight had been dominated by a row between the Regional Independents and the opposition over speaking rights in the Dáil.

The resumption brings to an end a row centering on the Regional Independent Group who had sought to be recognised as a technical group which would have seen them on the opposition benches, while supporting the Government.

However, the Ceann Comhairle ruled they could not form a technical group to avail of opposition speaking time in the Dáil.

Wexford TD Verona Murphy had previously ruled the group could seek opposition speaking time which resulted in a furious back lash from opposition parties.

The Regional Group has accepted they will now not be part of a Dáil technical group but said it will seek a significant reform of the Dáil's standing orders to ensure that Independent TDs supporting the Government get speaking rights in the chamber.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry said the Government now has to examine options to accommodate what he termed supportive Independents.

"There is a major body of work to be done in reforming the Dáil procedures here to accommodate different views.

"Every Dáil is an evolving situation. This time we stepped up to the plate. We made the courageous decision to assist in the formation of the government and I don't believe that any Independents who are supportive of a government should be penalised by being disenfranchised from speaking time."

Political Correspondent with the Irish Daily Mail, Brian Mahon, believes the row could set the tone for the new Dáil.

"The question is how far does the government go to facilitate Michael Lowry and his band of merry men and women who are supporting this government.

"We have leaders questions today, we're getting back to business. The Dáil last sat at the end of October/start of November.

"I think the opposition are going to remind the government that they lost yesterday, and if they try to pull a fast one in two or three weeks when the rules are due to be rewritten that that would be vigorously opposed."

