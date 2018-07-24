The end of the heatwave? Temperatures to drop by 10 degrees

24 July 2018

Ireland is finally set to get a break from the current heatwave with temperatures set to drop by 10°C over the coming days.

An Atlantic front is forecast to change weather conditions with rain and temperatures dipping below 20°C.

According to Met Éireann’s forecast parts of Ireland will see temperatures of 25°C on Thursday drop to 15°C by Sunday.

There is also heavy rain forecast in parts of the country from mid-week.

The weather will be changeable for the rest of the week and through the weekend but temperatures will remain slightly above the average for the most part.

Fresher conditions coming in from the Atlantic should arrive on the west coast by Thursday and will move across the country by Friday bringing cooler conditions and showers.

While the country has been basking in the sunshine for almost two months, there are many who will welcome this return to normal Irish weather.

While Ireland enjoys a respite from the heat, the UK will continue to endure extreme temperatures.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far in the UK with highest temperatures of 33.3°C.

The UK Met Office has issued a Level 3 alert and has recommended that people stay out of the sun.

Becky Mitchell, UK Met Office meteorologist, said temperatures of 35C were forecast for Thursday in East Anglia and London, adding: “There’s potential it could go even warmer than that”.

She said the climbing temperatures are due to warm air coming up from France combined with high pressure across the country.

Digital Desk

Share it:
Don't Miss