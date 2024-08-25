Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

The famous DeLorean from 'Back to the Future' is making a comeback

The famous DeLorean from 'Back to the Future' is making a comeback
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The DeLorean is making a comeback.

The infamous car that featured as a time machine in the movie Back to the Future, is returning to the automotive industry at the hands of the creator's daughter.

The company went bankrupt in 1982 after its creator John DeLorean was accused of embezzling funds for the Belfast-based company.

Fewer than 10,000 cars were ever made but an automotive training programme by the creator's daughter has spearheaded the car's revival.

Advertisement

Kat DeLorean, the CEO of DeLorean Next Generation, says she wants to repair her father's image.

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Liam Gallagher fuels Oasis reunion speculation

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Man who drowned while attempting to rescue group of young people remembered as a hero

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Two men hospitalised following crash in Carlow

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement