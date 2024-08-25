The famous DeLorean from 'Back to the Future' is making a comeback

The DeLorean is making a comeback.

The infamous car that featured as a time machine in the movie Back to the Future, is returning to the automotive industry at the hands of the creator's daughter.

The company went bankrupt in 1982 after its creator John DeLorean was accused of embezzling funds for the Belfast-based company.

Fewer than 10,000 cars were ever made but an automotive training programme by the creator's daughter has spearheaded the car's revival.

Kat DeLorean, the CEO of DeLorean Next Generation, says she wants to repair her father's image.

