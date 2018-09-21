Gardaí have carried out searches in Waterford and Cork as part of their investigation into an attempted robbery at a bookies which was stopped by an 83-year-old customer.

The video of the attempted burglary, carried out by three men believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, went viral earlier in the week.

The astonishing footage showed the men burst into Bar One Racing in Riverstown, Glanmire, armed with hammers and what is thought to have been a shotgun, only to have been kicked in the backside as the fled away from stern great-grandfather, Denis O’ Connor.

Yesterday morning uniformed Gardaí, detectives and members of the Regional Support Unit raided a house in the Riverstown area and reportedly collected numerous items for evidence.

A Garda Spokesperson has also revealed that searches were carried out in the Wateford area, where the getaway car was believed to be found, burnt out, after the incident.

