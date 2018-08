The lotto results are in…

22 August 2018

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worths almost €4m.

The winning numbers drawn were 8, 14, 28, 29, 35, 44, and the bonus number was 30.

Over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €330,017.

Share it:













Don't Miss