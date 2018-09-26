The lead singer (38) and his girlfriend, Anne De Paula, have decided to call it quits after four years, according to Extra.ie.

The couple met on the set of the Script’s music video for ‘No Good in Goodbye’ in which De Paula was starring.

Despite being practically inseparable for the past 4 years, it did not appear to be a clean split, especially not from the O’ Donoghue family’s perspective it appears.

Anne took to Instagram to post a sultry selfie of herself gazing into the distance, captioned: “Looking at bae like…”

The caption did not seem to sit well with Danny’s sister Andi who left a piece of her mind in comments under the photo, which have since been deleted.

“Looking at bae? Are you for real? How disrespectful can one person be to say what you have?

This is where your age comes in! All this sort of stuff does is attract attention for the wrong reasons, She said, oh and she didn’t stop there.

“How very insecure are you to need to post this sort of crap. I have had enough of it.. I was going to DM u but hey.. what’s good for the goose.

‘Don’t disrespect my brother ever again like that,’ and in a final comment she left De Paula with the departing advice to ‘grow up.’

Andi confirmed that De Paula has since blocked her on the photo-sharing service.

