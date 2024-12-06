Theme of this year's Late Late Toy Show is Home Alone

It's Toy Show Day and the final day of a week of Christmas programming announcements in which the theme of this year’s Late Late Toy Show has been revealed as Christmas movie favourite Home Alone!

Make sure you’re not on a flight to Paris shouting ‘Kevin!’ this Friday night and join Patrick Kielty and a host of little Kevin McCallisters and Wet Bandits as they come together to protect the McCallister home!

In true ‘I made my family disappear’ style, there’ll be plenty of mischief with staircase sliding, snowball throwing, Wicked performances, and lots of rocking around the Christmas tree.

This year’s Late Late Toy Show, with all 250 toy testers and performers, promises to be a night of surprises that will warm your heart and take you out of this world making wishes come true.

Speaking ahead of tonight Patrick Kielty said, “I am so excited to be bringing Home Alone to all the kids of Ireland tonight.

"It’s the dream movie theme for me, when I walked out onto the set earlier this week it brought a tiny tear to my eye. The big kids are going to love the nostalgia around it. Take a nap before we get started, because tonight is going to epic!”

A stunning set created by RTÉ production designers will take the big kids among us back in time to Kevin’s kitchen, his sitting room, the treehouse and not forgetting Buzz’s bedroom; The Late Late Toy Show will be giving nineties nostalgia.

There will be surprises revealed all throughout the night as we also mark the fifth year of the Toy Show Appeal; more than 1.1 million children, young people and their families in every county on the island of Ireland have been impacted by this funding.

A first for The Late Late Toy Show, kids from every county in Ireland will take to the studio floor to show their pride for their county in the Toy Show County Parade! Expect swirling and twirling, gymnastics and pageantry, Marshal Kielty will attempt to keep all 32 kids in their line!

All toys featured on the night will be donated to charities.

32 children will represent their county in the Toy Show Parade

The annual Toy Show is tonight at 9:35PM on RTÉ One and worldwide on RTÉ Player.

