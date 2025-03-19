"There can be no backsliding on Human Rights" says Kathleen Funchion MEP

The Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South, Kathleen Funchion, has said there can be no backsliding on human rights when it comes to the development of closer cooperation between Britain and the EU.

MEP Funchion was speaking at the meeting of the Parliamentary Partnership Assembly between the European Parliament and Westminster.

“Compliance with international norms on human rights is essential for the development of closer cooperation between Britain and the EU, and this Assembly must work towards that endeavour.

“We may have a new British government, but many of the old issues still remain regarding addressing legacy issues still remain.

“MEPs from across the political spectrum must make it clear that there can be no backsliding on human rights.

"The EU institutions, the Irish government and MEPs must work to ensure British government not only upholds it obligations in regards to human rights, but also to ensure it addresses issues pertaining to legacy so that victims of the conflict and their families can have access justice."

Simplify EU rules to allow greater funding for Ireland

Kathleen Funchion has said simplifying EU rules about accessing funds from Brussels could lead to a far greater uptake by local and regional bodies in Ireland.

Speaking in a debate on an upcoming EU Parliament report on the issue MEP Funchion said: “Since joining the Regional Development and before as a Councillor and TD I have heard a lot about the need for simplification of EU rules around accessing funding. This must happen and I have proposed a number of ways it could happen.

"One area I hear from many sources where improvement can be made is in simplifying the data collection requirements especially at the initial stage. This is hugely off-putting for many. “Scope creep” is how I have heard this described as data collection requirements seem to increase and be duplicated.

"Greater flexibility and shifting of funds around priorities without the need for regulatory changes should happen too so that every little change doesn’t require going back to Brussels. That must happen.

"I will table amendments proposing greater use of “de minimis” style thresholds where changes can be made or steps skipped where the amounts involved risk such a tiny threat to the EU Budget that they don’t justify the current procedures.

"Ireland and our region are in a battle to make sure we get our fair share of funding. Indeed, some want to exclude regions like ours completely. I am determined that we will keep our fair share and that that funding won’t be caught up in red tape and bureaucracy. If we get this right it could lead to a far greater uptake by local and regional bodies in Ireland”

