Play Button
Play Button
News

There's a high chance of catching the northern lights across Irish skies tonight

There's a high chance of catching the northern lights across Irish skies tonight
Photo by v2osk
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Those who missed last night's stunning northern lights display over Ireland should have another chance of catching it tonight.

The northern lights or aurora borealis were observed as far south as Dublin on Sunday night in what was one of the most spectacular displays in Irish skies for years.

Created when waves of electrically charged particles from the sun are captured by Earth's magnetic field and glow from the friction created by these gasses slamming into atoms high in our atmosphere, the northern lights have long fascinated humanity.

A high amount of geomagnetic activity must be present in order for the northern lights to be visible as far south as Ireland, and that is exactly what happened last night. A stunning fluorescent green embellished with streaks of blue and pink stretched across the northern skyline as stargazers took in a sight usually only visible inside the arctic circle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So if you missed last night's spectacle, it appears stargazers will be in for another treat tonight with peak activity expected to occur between 9 and 11 pm.

If you're living further south it's advised to find a safe location on higher ground with an unbroken northerly view away from any light pollution.

Better still, there's little chance of rain tonight and skies are expected to stay largely clear – best of luck!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man charged after teen stabbed in neck

 By Beat News
News 2

Emergency services at scene of crash in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Teenager dies in hospital following stabbing incident

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement