Two men have fled the scene of a robbery after they foiled their own attempt to raid a McDonald’s.

The break-in at one of its Dublin restaurants happened early this morning.

Gardaí in Store Street are investigating the attempted robbery of a McDonald’s in East Wall.

It happened at around 4am when two men smashed a window to gain entry.

The would-be burglars then tried to open the restaurant’s safe with an electric saw, but the smoke generated set off the fire alarm.

That led to Dublin Fire Brigade rushing to the scene, interrupting the raid and forcing the thieves to flee.

Nothing was taken, but detectives say their investigations are continuing.

A representative for McDonald’s says the restaurant is reopening and it will be business as usual.

Image: Google Maps, McDonald’s East Wall, Dublin

Share it:













Don't Miss